Rashid Khan Wishes his Fans on Ramadan, Urges People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad (Photo Credits: IANS)

The holy month of Ramadan has begun and Muslims all over the world celebrate the festival. Now Rashid Khan has also joined the bandwagon and wished everyone, Eid Mubarak. The Afghanistan spinner posted a picture on their social media accounts as he wished his fans on Eid. The Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner posted a picture of himself. The spinner looked handsome as he dressed up in traditional attire. In the tweet, he further asked his fans to stay at home owing to the coronavirus pandemic crisis. Yesterday even Irfan Pathan had posted a video of himself on social media and wished his fans on Ramadan. Rashid Khan Taken As First Pick in The Hundred Draft, Chris Gayle Misses Out.

Rashid Khan has been one of the most lethal spin bowlers produced in the recent age of cricket. The spin bowler has been praised for his bowling and has even dominated the ICC list of bowlers for T20I for quite a long time now. He has 736 points in his kitty. For now, let's have a look at it his picture on social media below:

As of now, Rashid Khan has been waiting to play the IPL 2020 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The IPL 13 was supposed to begin on March 29, 2020, but then owing to the pandemic situation, the cash-rich event was postponed further to April 15, 2020. However, with the lockdown being extended in India, the tournament has now been pushed further for an indefinite period of time. Now it is said that the IPL 2020 could be rescheduled to October or November this year.