The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has introduced a "robot dog" for its broadcast team for the ongoing 2025 edition. TNPL has named their latest introduction 'Subramani'. Before this, the Indian Premier League introduced a similar "Champak-like robot dog" for the 2025 edition. The quadruped robot dog had several advanced features which gained a lot of attention during the IPL 2025 tournament. IPL’s Latest Introduction ‘Robot Dog’ Brings Coin for Toss During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match in Delhi (Watch Video).

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 Unveils Robot Dog

