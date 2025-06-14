The ninth match of TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) 2025 witnessed a bit of drama, which saw SKM Salem Spartans edge past IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in what was a thriller, on Saturday, June 13. Chasing 178 to win, SKM Salem Spartans needed 31 runs to win off 12 deliveries when pacer Esakkimuthu A was given the ball by IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans captain Sai Kishore to bowl his fourth and last over of the match. He bowled a dramatic 19th over, which included four consecutive no-balls. After the first two balls of the over yielded just three runs, Harish Kumar struck the right-arm pacer for a four and a six. The last ball of the over was a no-ball, where Harish Kumar had taken a single. However, Esakkimuthu A was yet to complete the over with him bowling three back-to-back no balls. The second and third no-balls were because of him crossing the return crease, while the fourth one was a waist-high no-ball. The equation was down to six runs needed off six balls and SKM Salem Spartans pulled it off with one ball to spare. Ravi Ashwin Slams His Pad With Bat, Throws Gloves in Anger After Argument With Umpire Over His Dismissal in TNPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Esakkimuthu A Bowls Four Back-to-Back No Balls

Was it brilliance or a breakdown? 🎭 31 needed off 12, and Tirupur pulled it off — with a little help from Salem at the death.#TNPL2025 pic.twitter.com/Bc54BEHaYr — FanCode (@FanCode) June 13, 2025

