Ravichandran Ashwin Gives Befitting Reply to Journalist Who Tried to Troll Him Over Mankad Incident

Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ravichandran Ashwin’s ‘Mankad’ incident in last year’s IPL, when he dismissed Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals has caused a lot of stir in the cricketing world. Several fans and pundits have a divided view of the incident but Ashwin has stayed firm on his opinion that it is well within the laws of the game and there is nothing wrong with it. Recently, a journalist tried to troll Ravi Ashwin on this event, but in return got a befitting reply from the cricketer. Ravi Ashwin Reveals Misconceptions He Had About Cricketers While Growing Up, Says He Thought Players Revived Energy Through Aerated Drinks.

A journalist took to Twitter to share former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath’s reply to a question on Mankad and tagged the Indian specialist spinner in it. When asked if McGrath would considering mankading a player in the World Cup final with the game on the line, the Australian replied ‘No’. Brad Hogg Picks Nathan Lyon As the Best Off-Spinner in the World, Says, ‘He Has Taken the Mantle From Ravi Ashwin’.

The Indian cricketer was quick to respond as he said ‘Dear sir, Glen McGrath is one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game and I greatly respect his answer for the question but to tell me that it’s the only right answer is wrong on your part.’

Ashwin's Reply

Dear sir, Glen McGrath is one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game and I greatly respect his answer for the question but to tell me that it’s the only right answer is wrong on your part. 🙏 https://t.co/y9dKAZkOXP — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 18, 2020

Speaking of the Mankad incident, Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin decided to dismiss Jos Buttler after the Englishman had left his crease before the ball was bowled by the spinner. Though the spinner was within his rights to dislodge the bails, his actions were criticized by many as being in against of the ‘spirit of the game’.