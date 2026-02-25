The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and all eight franchises of The Hundred have issued a joint declaration affirming that "there is no place for discrimination" in the competition. The statement, released on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, comes in response to widespread reports suggesting that Pakistani cricketers might be excluded from selection by teams with Indian investment. Players Will Speak Out if IPL-Owned Teams Boycott Pakistan Cricketers in The Hundred Auction, Says Moeen Ali.
The controversy was sparked by a BBC report alleging that the four franchises co-owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) investors, Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave, and Sunrisers Leeds, would not consider Pakistani players during the player auction scheduled for 11–12 March.
Joint Commitment to Fair Selection
In a move to protect the tournament's reputation for inclusivity, the ECB and the team owners clarified that recruitment will be based strictly on merit. "All eight teams commit to selection being based solely on cricketing performance, availability, and the needs of each team," the joint statement read.
The governing body further emphasised that its regulations are designed to prevent nationality-based exclusion. "The ECB is committed to ensuring there is no place for discrimination and has regulations in place to take robust action to tackle any such conduct. Players must not be excluded on the grounds of their nationality." Michael Vaughan Urges ECB To Intervene Amid Reports of IPL-Owned Franchises Snubbing Pakistan Cricket in The Hundred 2026 Auction.
MI London on X
MI London is committed to ensuring The Hundred is a competition that it is inclusive, welcoming and open to all.
Players must not be excluded on the grounds of their nationality.
Alongside the other seven teams, we commit to selection being based solely on cricketing… pic.twitter.com/oOZgJJX3cA
— MI London (@MILondonCricket) February 24, 2026
Regulatory Oversight and Potential Sanctions
The ECB has reportedly written to every team to remind them of their legal and moral obligations under the game's anti-discrimination code. If evidence emerges that a "shadow ban" is being enforced during the March auction, the matter could be referred to the Independent Cricket Regulator (ICR) for a formal investigation.
Potential sanctions for a breach of these policies range from heavy financial penalties to the docking of points or even the suspension of franchise licences. While franchises maintain autonomy over their tactical choices, they must be able to justify their selections through a transparent, performance-based process.
Franchises Under Scrutiny
|Team
|Ownership Connection
|Reported Stance
|MI London
|Reliance (Mumbai Indians)
|Committed to inclusive selection
|Manchester Super Giants
|RPSG Group (Lucknow Super Giants)
|Committed to inclusive selection
|Southern Brave
|GMR Group (Delhi Capitals)
|Committed to inclusive selection
|Sunrisers Leeds
|Sun Group (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|Committed to inclusive selection
Historical Context and Player Reaction
The tension arises from the long-standing absence of Pakistani players in the IPL, a trend that has recently spilled over into other global leagues like South Africa’s SA20 and the UAE’s ILT20, both of which feature heavy IPL ownership.
A total of 67 Pakistani cricketers, including high-profile stars such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, and Haris Rauf, have registered for the 2026 Hundred auction. Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali recently warned that players would likely take collective action if they felt their colleagues were being unfairly treated. "There'll be a group of players that will speak up," Ali told Telegraph Sport. "It doesn't matter if they have Pakistani heritage; anyone with a concern should speak up."
