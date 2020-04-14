Ravi Ashwin Reveals Misconceptions He Had About Cricketers While Growing Up, Says He Thought Players Revived Energy Through Aerated Drinks

File picture of Ravi Ashwin. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed the misconception he had about cricket while growing up. With all sporting events either suspended or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, most sportspersons have been forced to stay put inside their homes. Many are passing their time by staying active on social media and by engaging in Q&A sessions with the fans. Among them is Indian off-spinner Ravi Ashwin, who has been very active on social media and has urged fans to practise social distancing. Recently when the International Cricket Council (ICC) asked fans to reveal the misconceptions they had about cricket growing up, Ashwin also took to Twitter and shared he cricketing misconception he had. MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin Facilitate Online Cricket Coaching Amid Lockdown.

Ashwin, who is quite popular with the netizens for his witty tweets and hilarious comments, said growing up he had thought that cricketers revived lost energy by drinking aerated drinks, which also helped them maintain good health. "That all cricketers had aerated drinks to regain lost energy and keep good health,” Ashwin said in his reply to the post from the ICC.

Ravi Ashwin Shares His Cricketing Misconceptions

That all cricketers had aerated drinks to regain lost energy and keep good health. https://t.co/qNmXb64xBw — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, fans came up with some funny answers to ICC’s post about their misconceptions about cricket. While some revealed that they were not aware that wicket-keepers changed sides between overs, many revealed that that thought ‘bowling’ was spelt as ‘balling’ and only learnt of the correct spelling some years ago. Many also shared that they actually believed that Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya had spring in their bats during their exploits in the 1996 and 2003 World Cup tournaments.

Meanwhile, with the coronavirus situation getting worse in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the nationwide lockdown will now be extended from April 14 to May 3, 2020. 353 people have died so far after contracting the virus in India while over 9000 people have also been confirmed to have diagnosed with the disease.