India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his 32nd birthday on December 6, 2020 (Sunday). One of the best fielders in world cricket, Jadeja has served Indian cricket well with his all-round performances. He has won matches with his bat and has also proved handy with his left-arm off-spin. Jadeja made his India debut against Sri Lanka in February 2009. His ODI and T20I debuts came against Sri Lanka while Jadeja made his Test debut against England three years later. As Jadeja celebrates his 32nd birthday, take a look at some of his finest all-round performances. Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of T20I Series vs Australia After Suffering Concussion, Shardul Thakur Replaces All-Rounder.

Jadeja has so far represented India in 49 Test matches, 165 ODIs and 49 T20I matches. In 49 Tests, Jadeja has scored 1869 runs with a century, 14 half-centuries and picked 213 wickets. He has scored 2296 runs and taken 187 wickets in 165 ODIs and 39 wickets in 49 Twnty20 internationals. He was part of India team that won the 2008 U19 World Cup under Virat Kohli’s captaincy and was also part the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winning Indian side. Take a look at his top 5 all-round performances.

90 & 4 wickets vs England – Mohali, 2016

Jadeja first took two important wickets of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler and then scored a valuable 90 to help his side take a lead a 134-run lead. India were at one stage reduced to 156/5 at one stage before Jadeja struck a 97-run stand with Ravichandran Ashwin (72) and 80-run partnership with Jayant Jadhav to take his side to a comfortable position. In the second innings, Jadeja dismissed the dangerous Joe Root and then trapped Gareth Batty for a duck.

77 & 1/34 vs New Zealand – ICC World Cup semi-final 2019

He was brilliant in the field and ran-out Ross Taylor with a brilliant throw having already dismissed Henry Nicholls. Taylor was New Zealand’s highest scorer and was looking to go big in the final three overs before Jadeja ended his stay with a direct hit from mid-wicket. Then with India reeling at 92/6, Jadeja shared a crucial 206-run partnership with MS Dhoni (50) and kept India in the game in the World Cup semi-final with 59-ball 77 runs. His dismissal in the 48th over changed the game.

100 & 4 Wickets vs West Indies – Rajkot, 2018

Jadeja scored his maiden Test hundred against West Indies. His innings was studded with 5 maximums and as many fours. With the ball, Jadeja took four wickets and guided India to a win by an innings and 272 runs. He took 1/22 in the first innings and 3/35 in the second innings to lead India to victory.

42* and 50 & 5/73 and 1/58 vs New Zealand – Kanpur, 2016

His 42 not-out while batting with tailenders helped India breach the 300-run mark after they had opted to bat first. Jadeja then ran through New Zealand’s middle and lower-middle order and finished the innings with figures of 5/73. Three of his five dismissals were out for ducks, including Ross Taylor. In the second innings, Jadeja shared an unbeaten 100-run stand to help India set a 433-run target. With the ball, he dismissed New Zealand’s top-scorer Luke Ronchi while Ashwin took six wickets to seal the win.

70* & 2/84 and 5/152 vs Sri Lanka – Colombo, 2017

Jadeja scored 70 not-out as India declared at 622/9 after choosing to bat first. He could manage just two wickets in the first innings, which included Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva. Sri Lanka folded for 183 as Ashwin took a five-for. Sri Lanka were 439 behind and asked to follow on. This time Jadeja took five wickets to end Sri Lanka’s resistance and earn India a hard-fought win.

