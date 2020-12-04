Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Australia after suffering a concussion in the first game of the three-match series at Manuka Oval. The 31-year-old will be replaced by Shardul Thakur in the squad. The Indian all-rounder didn’t take the field for Australia’s chase as Yuzvendra Chahal took his place as a concussion substitute. Yuzvendra Chahal Named As Ravindra Jadeja’s Concussion Substitute After the All-Rounder Was Hit on Helmet During IND vs AUS 1st T20I in Canberra.

BCCI confirmed on Friday (December 4, 2020) that Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out for the T20I series against Australia and will be replaced by pacer Shardul Thakur in the squad. Thakur was part of India’s ODI squad against Australia and played in the final One-Day International, taking three wickets in the team’s 13-run win. Concussion Substitute Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Three Crucial Wickets, Leaves Twitterati Divided Over the New Rule.

ALERT 🚨: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out, Shardul Thakur added to #TeamIndia squad for T20I series against Australia #AUSvIND More details here 👉https://t.co/MBw2gjArqU pic.twitter.com/E3a3PkC1UF — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

The 31-year-old was hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of India’s innings. ‘The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series,’ BCCI said in an official statement.

Ravindra Jadeja played a sensational knock in the first T20I game, scoring a career-high score of 44 runs, leading India to a 11-run win. But the all-rounder failed to take the field in the second inning as was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal as a concussion substitute. Along with it, the 31-year-old also struggled with a suspected hamstring problem during the game.

