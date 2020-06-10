Ravindra Jadeja Failed Trolling Attempt on Virat Kohli Over DRS Will Make You Go ROFL!

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Virat Kohli is known to hilariously troll people. Very often do we see him trolling Yuzvendra Chahal or some other member from the Indian team. This time it was Ravindra Jadeja who attempt to troll Virat Kohli over DRS – Decision Review System, but the Indian skipper gave him the taste of his own medicine. With lockdown being imposed in the country due to the outspread of the coronavirus, the sporting activities in India have been brought to a halt. All the cricketers have been spending their time at home with their loved ones and also spending a lot of time on social media. Virat Kohli Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for his New Hairstyle, ‘Mujhe Laga Dogs Tere Peeche Pad Gaye’, Says Skipper.

Ravindra Jadeja too was no different. The Indian spinner put up a picture on social media with Virat Kohli. The two were dressed in whites and the Indian cricket captain looking at the third umpire for DRS. Now the caption was hilarious and Ravindra Jadeja clearly attempted pulling the Indian skipper’s leg as he wrote, "Dekho bhai meine nai bola hai review lene ko (Didn't I ask you to take the review)” Little did he know the post would backfire and Virat instead would go on to pull his leg. Virat wrote back, “Tujhe toh hamesha out hi lagta hai. Review lene ke baad sab doubts aate hain tujhe (You always think it is out. But you start having doubts after asking for the review).”You can check out the post below:

Virat Kohli's reply on Ravindra Jadeja's post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Talking about the Indian cricket team, the BCCI is planning a camp for the players before the tour of South Africa. Mostly the camp will be held in Dharamshala owing to a fewer number of cases in Himachal Pradesh.