Virat Kohli Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for his New Hairstyle, ‘Mujhe Laga Dogs Tere Peeche Pad Gaye’, Says Skipper

Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo Credits: Getty Images/ IANS)

Yuzvendra Chahal and trolling are going hand in hand nowadays. Be it his TikTok videos or any other antics on social media, the Indian leg-spinner somehow manages to get his legged pull by his fellow teammates. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is only of cricketers who have been constantly trolling Chahal in recent times and he did that again. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared from Star Sports’ show 'Cricket Connected' in which Virat Kohli was talking to several young kids around the world via video conference. However, Chahal ‘gatecrashed’ the interaction but only to get trolled by his captain. Virat Kohli Hilariously Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal After RCB Showcases Leg-Spinner's Batting Heroics During U19 Days.

During the conversation, Kohli asked Chahal from where he got his haircut. To which, the leg-spinner said that his sister helped him out in cutting his hair. In reply, Virat made a hilarious comment, hearing which everyone in the chat room burst into laughter. Virat Kohli Brutally Trolls ‘Clown’ Yuzvendra Chahal Over the Leg-Spinner’s TikTok Videos, Says ’Can’t Believe He Is Playing International Cricket‘ (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

What happens when @yuzi_chahal gatecrashes a kids party? 😁😁 Find out here 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/3NzSnjcJR5 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 13, 2020

"Acha. Mujhe laga tere dogs tere peeche pad gaye (I thought your dogs went after you)," said the Indian captain. Kohli also went on to call Chahal the biggest joker of the Indian cricket team and praised Bumrah for highlighting the spinner’s antics in his live Instagram chat session.

"Yuzi is the biggest joker definitely, Jasprit has been a big revelation. I didn't know he would publicly talk in such detail. One-on-one he talks in detail but I didn't think he would open up so much in front of the world. So that's good to see,” added Virat.

Further in the conversation, Chahal also revealed that he has started hitting the gym at 6:30 am in the morning but got trolled for that too. "You haven't learnt this, you have realised that it needs to be done. This doesn't qualify as learning something new. This is like awakening all of a sudden. But it's good because Yuzi showed me pictures of how he has cleaned all the cobwebs off his dumbbells and the treadmill before using them.

"When he sends his pictures again after some time we will get to know how regularly he has been using these equipments. But it's good to know that you finally entered the gym and honoured it with your presence," Kohli added.