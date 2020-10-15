The Royal Challengers Bangalore’s winning streak has been put to a halt by the Kings XI Punjab in Dream11 IPL 2020. In both the legs of the IPL 2020, RCB remained winless against the KXIP. Needless to say that netizens were quite unhappy with the Royal Challengers Bangalore losing the match. The Internet was flooded with memes on social media but before that, let's have a look at how things panned out for both the teams. The match was played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and RCB won the toss and elected to bat. RCB vs KXIP Highlights IPL 2020.

RCB had quite a rough start with two wickets falling quickly. But Virat Kohli was the one who stood tall and he made way to the pavilion while he was still two runs short of a half-century. Shivam Dube's had slammed sixes helped the team reach a respectable total. Next came in AB de Villiers who was no short of disappointment as he scored only a couple of runs. He was trolled mercilessly on social media. Now, let's have a look at the funny tweets by fan trolling RCB.

Kings XI Punjab won the game by eight wickets and thus now has four points in their kitty. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle were the ones who scored a half-century each and led the team to a massive win.

