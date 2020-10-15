15 Oct, 20:09 (IST)

The contest is perfectly balanced at the moment as Kings XI Punjab have scalped both the openers but RCB's scoring rate is still way over eight. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar has been promoted to number four and the southpaw is likely to play as a pinch-hitter. Meanwhile, Bangalore are 69/2 after eight overs.  

15 Oct, 19:54 (IST)

OUT! Finally some relief in Kings XI Punjab camp as RCB lose their first wicket in form of  Devdutt Padikkal. Arshdeep Singh draws the first blood. The southpaw was in two minds as he guides the ball straight to Nicholas Pooran who was standing at short cover. Devdutt Padikkal c Pooran b Arshdeep Singh 18(12)

15 Oct, 19:50 (IST)

RCB are up and running courtesy some sensational hitting by Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal. Both batsmen have found boundaries on multiple occasions as Bangalore are scoring at 9-run-per over. KXIP are desperate for a wicket here.

15 Oct, 19:29 (IST)

The players are out in the middle as the action gets underway. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal open the RCB innings while for a surprise, Glenn Maxwell starts the proceedings with the ball.

15 Oct, 19:11 (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

15 Oct, 19:07 (IST)

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

15 Oct, 19:03 (IST)

Toss: The news from the center is that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has elected to bat first in Sharjah after winning the toss. Universe Boss Chris Gayle finally gets a game a he replaces Mandeep Singh. Deepak Hooda and Murugan Ashwin are the other two changes in the side as they replace Prabsimran Singh and Mujeeb Ur Rehman. On the other hand, RCB will continue with their winning combination.

15 Oct, 18:53 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab clash in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both teams had contrasting campaigns, and the result of this game will be one to watch out. Winning five of their first seven games, Virat Kohli and Co are comfortably sitting at the third position in the team standings and are on the right path to lift their maiden trophy. On the other hand, KL Rahul’s men to stay alive in the contest. Meanwhile, stay tuned as toss coming up your way...

RCB vs KXIP Live Score Updates: To stay alive in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoff race, Kings XI Punjab will have to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With just one victory from seven outings, KL Rahul’s men are placed at the last position in the team standings and must leave no stones unturned to win this encounter. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co, who are placed at third position with five victories from seven outings, have enjoyed a sensational run in the season so far and are on the right track to lift their maiden title. Meanwhile, stay tuned to get the live updates and commentary of the game. RCB vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 31.

Although Punjab’s position in the points table isn’t overwhelming, they haven’t performed terribly but their knack of not capitalizing crucial moments cost them several games.  Skipper KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran have shone with the bat while Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell have done a commendable job with the ball. However, they need to revamp their strategies to go ahead in the tournament. Universe Boss Chris Gayle is likely to participate in the upcoming game, and it will be interesting to see what role he’ll be assigned. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Speaking of Royal Challengers Bangalore, they have ticked all the boxes so far and will like to extend their sensational run. Openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch have given good start regularly while AB de Villiers and skipper Virat Kohli did exceptional jobs in the middle order. Coming to the bowlers, spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have been a headache for the batsmen while the recent addition of Chris Morris has given volume to the pace bowling department.

Going the previous performances of both sides, RCB are the definite favourites to come on top. However, their meeting against Punjab earlier this season wasn’t very delightful. KXIP Skipper KL Rahul registered a staggering century as Bangalore lost the game by 97 runs. So it will be interesting to see if history will repeat itself or RCB will extend their winning run.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed

Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul(c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Simran Singh(w), Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar