RCB vs KXIP Live Score Updates: To stay alive in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoff race, Kings XI Punjab will have to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With just one victory from seven outings, KL Rahul’s men are placed at the last position in the team standings and must leave no stones unturned to win this encounter. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co, who are placed at third position with five victories from seven outings, have enjoyed a sensational run in the season so far and are on the right track to lift their maiden title. Meanwhile, stay tuned to get the live updates and commentary of the game. RCB vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 31.

Although Punjab’s position in the points table isn’t overwhelming, they haven’t performed terribly but their knack of not capitalizing crucial moments cost them several games. Skipper KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran have shone with the bat while Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell have done a commendable job with the ball. However, they need to revamp their strategies to go ahead in the tournament. Universe Boss Chris Gayle is likely to participate in the upcoming game, and it will be interesting to see what role he’ll be assigned. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Speaking of Royal Challengers Bangalore, they have ticked all the boxes so far and will like to extend their sensational run. Openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch have given good start regularly while AB de Villiers and skipper Virat Kohli did exceptional jobs in the middle order. Coming to the bowlers, spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have been a headache for the batsmen while the recent addition of Chris Morris has given volume to the pace bowling department.

Going the previous performances of both sides, RCB are the definite favourites to come on top. However, their meeting against Punjab earlier this season wasn’t very delightful. KXIP Skipper KL Rahul registered a staggering century as Bangalore lost the game by 97 runs. So it will be interesting to see if history will repeat itself or RCB will extend their winning run.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed

Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul(c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Simran Singh(w), Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar