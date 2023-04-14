After having made a positive start to their campaign with a win against five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) went on to suffer a series of losses as they lost two consecutive matches in a row. After their back-to-back defeats, RCB are now languishing at the bottom half of the points table, i.e. they are lying in the seventh place. Their last match saw Lucknow Super Giants prevailing as winners in a high-scoring contest. Batting first, RCB’s top-order batters, Faf Du Plessis (79), Virat Kohli (61), and, Glenn Maxwell (59) came good with the bat as they raced to a daunting total of 212. IPL 2023: Tough Pill To Swallow, Taking It This Close, Says GT Captain Hardik Pandya After Victory Against PBKS in Last-Over Thriller.

While defending 213, RCB bowlers failed to restrict their opposition from chasing down the target as LSG’s batters, Marcus Stoinis (65) and Nicholas Pooran (62), helped the unit chase down the target. RCB’s bowlers did manage to pick up crucial wickets but they came at the cost of too many runs.

For Delhi Capitals, they were hoping to start their IPL 2023 campaign with a win but they were only met with losses in their four games. Their four consecutive losses saw them reeling at the last place – 10th spot – after playing four games and will require victories in a few matches if they are to make it to the playoffs of the IPL.

During the four games, their batters, except captain David Warner, all others have failed to come good with the bat. Warner has smashed three 50s out of the four games that he has played. Whereas, their bowlers have also underperformed as spinner, Axar Patel got just one wicket out of the four games played, and, Kuldeep Yadav scalped just two, this shows the lack of quality from their bowling department. If Delhi are to register their first win of the tournament, bowlers in the likes of Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, and, Mustafizur Rahman has to fire with the ball. Wriddhiman Saha Completes 2500 Runs in IPL, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

RCB vs DC Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Bangalore squared off against Delhi 27 times and have emerged winners 16 times while Delhi were triumphant 10 times and the remaining one time ended in a no result.

RCB vs DC Match Number 20 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Faf Du Plessis (RCB)

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Mohammed Siraj (RCB)

Mitchell Marsh (DC)

David Warner (DC)

Prithvi Shaw (DC)

RCB vs DC Match Number 20 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bangalore, on April 15 (Saturday). The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST.

RCB vs DC Match Number 20 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the RCB vs DC Match Number 20 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RCB vs DC Match Number 20 in India. Kagiso Rabada Becomes Fastest Bowler to Take 100 IPL Wickets, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

RCB vs DC Match Number 20 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Sonu Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav

