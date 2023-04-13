Wriddhiman Saha on Thursday, completed 2500 runs in the Indian Premier League. The wicket-keeper batter achieved this feat during the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match in Mohali. Saha scored 30 runs off 19 balls as he got to this mark. His stay at the crease was ended by Kagiso Rabada, who in turn, clinched his 100th IPL wicket. Kagiso Rabada Becomes Fastest Bowler to Take 100 IPL Wickets, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

Wriddhiman Saha Completes 2500 IPL Runs

