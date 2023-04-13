Kagiso Rabada became the fastest bowler to take 100 wickets in the IPL, achieving this feat during the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match on Thursday, April 13. The South African pacer has achieved this landmark in 64 matches, six less than Lasith Malinga. Rabada got to this mark after dismissing Wriddhiman Saha in the match. IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma Leads Gujarat Titans' Clinical Bowling Performance As Punjab Kings Score 153/8.

Kagiso Rabada Fastest Bowler to Reach 100 IPL Wickets

Kagiso Rabada becomes the fastest bowler to reach 100 IPL wickets, surpassing Lasith Malinga. Quickest to 100 IPL wickets (by matches): 64 - Rabada 70 - Malinga 81 = Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel 83 = Rashid Khan, Ashish Nehra, Amit Mishra — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) April 13, 2023

