Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 6 of the Indian Premier League 2022. The RCB vs KKR clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 30, 2022 (Wednesday) as both the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for details. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: Delhi Capitals on Top, Gujarat Titans Open Winning Account.

Both the teams had contrasting starts to their season but will have maximum points in their sight. Kolkata Knight Riders were brilliant as they defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings in a dominant performance. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore were unable to defend a 200+ score and will be hoping to do much better this time around.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - Dinesh Karthik (RCB) must be the keeper in your team.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Faf du Plessis (RCB), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) could be the batters.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Andre Russell (KKR) can be the all-rounders.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Harshal Patel (RCB), Umesh Yadav (KKR), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) can be picked as the bowlers.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction: Dinesh Karthik (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Andre Russell (KKR), Harshal Patel (RCB), Umesh Yadav (KKR), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR).

Faf du Plessis (RCB) can be named as the captain of your RCB vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team while Andre Russell (KKR) could be selected as the vice-captain.

