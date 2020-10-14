Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 31. The game will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 15, 2020. RCB led by Virat Kohli will enter this game after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous match, while KL Rahul's KXIP lost to KKR in their last game. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for RCB vs KXIP Dream11 team prediction IPL 2020 along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RCB registered a massive 82 runs victory over KKR where they posted a total of 194/2. AB de Villiers played a blistering unbeaten knock of 73 runs from 33 balls. KXIP were very close to victory against KKR in their last game as they fell short of just two runs while chasing the target of 165 runs. KXIP is at the bottom with just two points to their name, while RCB is at the 3rd spot with 10 points. KXIP leads RCB in head to head record in IPL by 13-12. In their previous meeting in IPL 2020, KXIP curbed RCB by 97 runs. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - You should pick AB de Villiers (RCB) and KL Rahul (KXIP) as wicket-keepers for RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go for three batsmen and they should be Virat Kohli (RCB), Aaron Finch (RCB) and Devdutt Padikkal (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for RCB vs KXIP Dream11 team should be Washington Sundar (RCB) and Glenn Maxwell (KXIP).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots should be filled by bowlers and they should be Isuru Udana (RCB), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Murugan Ashwin (KXIP) and Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Virat Kohli (RCB), Aaron Finch (RCB), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), AB de Villiers (RCB), KL Rahul (KXIP), Washington Sundar (RCB), Glenn Maxwell (KXIP), Isuru Udana (RCB), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Murugan Ashwin (KXIP), Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP).

AB de Villiers with his brilliant batting performance and good catching behind stumps can be chosen as wicket-keeper for your RCB vs KXIP Dream11 team. While KL Rahul (KXIP) can be elected as vice-captain.

