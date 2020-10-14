Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) match no 31. The game will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 15, 2020. RCB led by Virat Kohli is having a good IPL 13 season so far as they are at the third position with 10 points. On the contrary, KXIP under the captaincy of KL Rahul is having a tough time in IPL 2020 as they are at the bottom position with just 2 points from 7 games. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Sharjah weather, pitch report and rain forecast. RCB vs KKR Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers Become First Pair to Record Ten Century Partnerships in Indian Premier League History.

RCB defeated KKR in their last game by 82 runs after posting a total of 194/2. In reply, KKR managed to score only 112/9. AB de Villiers played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs from 33 balls. On the other hand, KXIP was close to victory against KKR in their last match, as they just fell short of two runs while chasing the target of 165 runs. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Sharjah Weather Report

Sharjah Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature at Sharjah will be around 30 degree Celsius on October 15, 2020, in the evening as per accuweather.com. The humidity will be around 27 per cent. The wind blowing speed will decrease as the evening progresses which will make it difficult fr the batsmen to clear the rope for maximum.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah is no longer that hardcore batting paradise. However, it favours batsmen in the first inning as we saw in the previous two games. As the evening progresses, the pitch becomes slow and assist spinners also scoring runs become difficult. Last time when these two teams met in ongoing season KXIP defeated RCB by 97 runs.

