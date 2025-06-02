Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will meet Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final is scheduled to take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 2. RCB and PBKS are just one win away from claiming their maiden title in the history of the tournament. Both will try to give their best to clinch the prestigious title in the decider match. Bengaluru and Punjab have played 36 IPL matches against each other so far. Surprisingly, both teams have won 19 each. What Happens if RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final is Washed Out? Which Team Will be Crowned Indian Premier League Season 18 Champions?

Talking about the IPL 2025, the Rajat-Patidar-led RCB have won two out of three outings against PBKS. RCB finished second in the points table after registering nine wins and four losses from 14 matches this season. They went on to beat Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 to secure a place in the final. Shreyas Iyer's Punjab, on the other hand, defeated Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to book their seat in the grand finale. The franchise will be eager to take their revenge on RCB after their massive defeat in the first playoff match this season.

Ahmedabad Weather Live

The grand finale of the IPL 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, June 2 in Ahmedabad. There is no prediction for rain in Ahmedabad during the match hours. The temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees to 30 Celsius during the RCB vs PBKS thrilling clash. Punjab Kings Enter IPL 2025 Final vs RCB; Indian Premier League to Have New Champions As Shreyas-Led PBKS Defeat Mumbai Indians By 5 Wickets in Qualifier 2.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has produced a balanced track in the IPL 2025 edition. Batters have played their shots easily, whereas pacers and spinners have got ample amount of help from the Ahmedabad track. The Narendra Modi stadium has a fast outfield. The team which wins the toss might look to chase in this match, with both teams having depth in their batting attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2025 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).