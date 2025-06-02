Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings entered the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will face off on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both the teams have not won a title since the commencement of the competition in 2008 and now for the first time, either of them will lift the title. RCB won the Qualifier 1 and made their way into the final while PBKS won the Qualifier 2, beating the five-time champion MI and made their way into the final. As the two underrated sides made to the final of the competition, it is going to be an exciting encounter. Fans are eager to witness the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final. Punjab Kings Enter IPL 2025 Final vs RCB; Indian Premier League to Have New Champions As Shreyas-Led PBKS Defeat Mumbai Indians By 5 Wickets in Qualifier 2.

The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 got delayed due to rain interference at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. There was a steady drizzle ahead of the match and it caused the preparations for the match to stop start despite the toss taking place at the right time. There is predictions of rain as well during the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final on June 03. Fans are eager to witness the enter match live and they will get the complete information about what happens if rain washes out of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final here.

What Happens if Rain Interrupts RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Match?

The IPL 2025 play-off games, including the final match, have an additional time of 120 minutes. If the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final match in Ahmedabad is interrupted due to rain, match officials will try to have as much action as possible. The duration of the final clash can be shortened depending on the cut-off time provided. A minimum of five overs should be bowled for each side to get the result.

Is There A Reserve Day For RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Match?

Yes there is a reserve day for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 final match, if it is washed out due to rain or a wet outfield on the scheduled matchday. Fans can get to know what happens if the reserve day gets washed out as well below . Royal Challengers Bengaluru Enter IPL 2025 Final; Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma and Phil Salt Shine As RCB Thrash Punjab Kings by Eight Wickets in Qualifier 1.

Which Team Win IPL 2025 in Case of A Washout During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Match

If the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Match reserve day is washed out due to rain and the match cannot be completed on that day, the match will be played on the reserve day. It will not be resumed from where it stopped, a new match will be played on the reserve day which is the next day of the scheduled final, on June 04.

Which Team Win IPL 2025 in Case of A Washout During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Match Reserve Day?

If the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Match reserve day is washed out due to rain and witnesses no result, the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings will be crowned the champions due to their higher rank in the points table after the end of the league stages. Punjab Kings finished in top place in the standings with 19 points and a bettter net run rate. Royal Challengers Bengaluru were in the second place with the same number of points, but were behind in net run rate.

