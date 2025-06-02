Punjab Kings enter their first IPL final in 11 years as they set up clash in the IPL 2025 final with Royal Challengers Bengaluru ensuring that the competition gets a new champion. PBKS won the toss in a rain-delayed game and opted to bowl first. Mumbai Indians batted first and Jonny Bairstow, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir and Suryakumar Yadav powered them to a solid 203/6. Chasing it, PBKS got off to a high-risk high-reward way, taking on even the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and scoring big off him. They kept the asking rate in control and despite being in trouble for a certain time, Shreyas Iyer made sure PBKS breaks out of it . Nehal Wadhera made a significant contribution too. PBKS will take on RCB in the final of IPL 2025 on June 03. When is IPL Final 2025? Who Will Face RCB in Summit Clash? Check Date and Other Details.

Punjab Kings Enter IPL 2025 Final vs RCB

