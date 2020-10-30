Stakes will be quiet high as Royal Challengers Bangalore are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the match 52 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 31 (Saturday). Both teams had contrasting campaigns this season but have a lot to play for. RCB’s triumph will guarantee them a berth in the playoffs. On the other hand, SRH will almost get knocked out of the playoff race after coming second in the clash. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders of RCB vs SRH clash. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Virat Kohli’s men, who started off the tournament in emphatic fashion, lost their previous two games and would be raring to make a comeback. Devdutt Padikkal, skipper Kohli, AB de Villiers have been doing well in the batting department while spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have been the wrecker in chief in the bowling department. Speaking of the Orange Army, they registered an 88-run win in their last outing against Delhi Capitals and must back themselves to beat RCB as well. Captain David Warner, Rashid Khan and Manish Pandey will be required to step up. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be AB de Villiers (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go for three batsmen and they should be Manish Pandey (SRH), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) and Virat Kohli (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - It would be wise to go for two all-rounders for RCB vs CSK Dream11 team and it should be Washington Sundar (RCB) and Chris Morris (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining five slots of bowlers should be filled by Rashid Khan (SRH), T Natarajan (SRH), Khaleel Ahmed (SRH), Sandeep Sharma (SRH) and Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: AB de Villiers (RCB), Manish Pandey (SRH), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Washington Sundar (RCB), Chris Morris (RCB), Rashid Khan (SRH), T Natarajan (SRH), Khaleel Ahmed (SRH), Sandeep Sharma (SRH), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB).

AB de Villiers (RCB) should be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while Rashid Khan (SRH) is a good pick for the vice-captain slot.

