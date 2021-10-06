Bowled! Harshal Patel breaks the partnership with his 27th wicket of the tournament as he dismisses Kane Williamson. The SRH skipper played well but wasn't able to capitalize on his start. Williamson b Harshal Patel 31(29).
After the early loss of Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson and Jason Roy have steadied the SRH inning by stitching a 50-run partnership. The duo will be aiming to continue their form and set a great platform for the power hitters to come.
End of Powerplay! RCB will be the happier of the two teams at the end of field restrictions but need to continue to exert pressure. However, after the early loss of the wicket, Kane Williamson and Jason Roy have done well to score at a decent rate and will now be aiming to build on their partnership.
Wicket! Abhishek Sharma's poor run of form with the bat continues as he is once again dismissed for cheap. George Garton gets his first wicket of the game as RCB register their first wicket in the powerplay of the UAE leg.
Jason Roy and Abhishek Sharma will begin the proceedings in the game as they look to give SRH a great start. The last game at the venue saw RR chase down 190 runs, so the duo will know the importance of early momentum as Hyderabad aim to get only their third win of the season. Meanwhile, RCB are aiming to make quick work of an under-performing SRH batting line-up.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and Virat Kohli opts to bowl first as RCB have fielded the same starting XI from the previous game. Meanwhile, SRH have also opted against any changes from their last encounter.
Welcome to our live coverage of match no 52 of IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi. RCB have already secured a playoff place and are making a late push for one of the top two spots after CSK's consecutive defeats Meanwhile, SRH, who are destined to finish at the bottom are hoping for a positive end to the season.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have secured themselves a playoff spot with two games to go but Virat Kohli’s team will have their eyes on a top-two finish. RCB are just two points behind CSK in second place and a win tonight will take them level however, Bangalore’s inferior net run rate will see them in third heading into the final game of the season.
Meanwhile, Sunriers Hyderabad are set to finish at the bottom of the points table despite the results in their final two league games. However, the Kane Williamson-led outfit will be hoping to end the campaign on a high note and serve as party spoilers for their opponents, who are pushing for the top two positions.
Virat Kohli’s team have been sensational since the competition's resumption in UAE and will be aiming to continue their three-game winning run. Meanwhile, SRH have suffered back-to-back defeats after recording their second win and will be aiming to put an end to the poor run of results in Abu Dhabi.