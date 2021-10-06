Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off against each other in match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The RCB vs SRH clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 6, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams have their fates sealed in the competition but still will be aiming for a win in this clash. Meanwhile, we bring you the IPL 2021 live score of the RCB vs SRH clash along with all the commentary. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have secured themselves a playoff spot with two games to go but Virat Kohli’s team will have their eyes on a top-two finish. RCB are just two points behind CSK in second place and a win tonight will take them level however, Bangalore’s inferior net run rate will see them in third heading into the final game of the season.

Meanwhile, Sunriers Hyderabad are set to finish at the bottom of the points table despite the results in their final two league games. However, the Kane Williamson-led outfit will be hoping to end the campaign on a high note and serve as party spoilers for their opponents, who are pushing for the top two positions.

Virat Kohli’s team have been sensational since the competition's resumption in UAE and will be aiming to continue their three-game winning run. Meanwhile, SRH have suffered back-to-back defeats after recording their second win and will be aiming to put an end to the poor run of results in Abu Dhabi.