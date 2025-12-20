New Delhi, Dec 20: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) have named Richard Ngarava as the new captain for both Test and One-Day International (ODI) formats, with Brian Bennett serving as vice-captain. The appointments were confirmed during the ZC Board’s fourth-quarter meeting in Harare on Friday. Australia To Tour Zimbabwe for Three-Match ODI Series Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 .

The left-arm fast bowler takes over from veteran batter Craig Ervine, who is stepping down after guiding the team through an important rebuilding phase. ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani congratulated the new leadership team and acknowledged the contributions of the outgoing captain.

“Ngarava has shown remarkable growth as a player and leader over the years. He commands respect within the dressing room and has consistently delivered for Zimbabwe across all formats. We believe he is ready to lead the team into its next chapter. Brian’s appointment as vice-captain reflects our confidence in his cricketing intelligence, maturity, and long-term leadership potential. “He represents the future of Zimbabwean cricket. Craig Ervine led with professionalism, resilience, and dignity during a challenging period. ZC is deeply grateful for his contribution to the team’s stability and progress,” Mukuhlani said in a statement released by Zimbabwe Cricket.

Ngarava, who debuted internationally in 2017, is a key part of Zimbabwe’s bowling lineup. As a left-arm fast-medium bowler, he has played in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, and is the first Zimbabwean to reach 100 T20I wickets.

His career highlights include match-winning five-wicket hauls in both Test and ODI cricket, as well as a key contribution in Zimbabwe’s first home Test victory in 12 years. Sean Williams Withdraws From Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Due to Drug Addiction, Will Not Be Considered for Selection.

Bennett, a talented young all-rounder from Zimbabwe, has advanced quickly since leading the Under-19 team and making his senior international debut in all formats by age 21.

His recent milestones include centuries in both Test and ODI formats, setting the record for the fastest Test hundred by a Zimbabwean, and notable performances in both red-ball and limited-overs cricket. ZC stated that these appointments are part of its long-term plan to develop a competitive and sustainable national team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2025 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).