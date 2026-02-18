The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues its rapid pace today, Wednesday, 18 February, with three scheduled fixtures across two countries. While some groups have already been decided, today’s matches in Group A and Group D carry significant weight for final seedings and the one remaining qualification spot. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule: Who Plays Whom! Groups and Format Explained.
With seven teams already confirmed for the Super 8 stage, all eyes remain on the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, where Pakistan’s tournament survival is at stake.
Today’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule (18 February)
|Match No.
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Group
|Match 34
|South Africa vs UAE
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|11:00
|Group D
|Match 35
|Pakistan vs Namibia
|Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
|15:00
|Group A
|Match 36
|India vs Netherlands
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|19:00
|Group A
Match 34: South Africa vs UAE (Delhi)
The day begins at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, where South Africa look to maintain their undefeated streak. The Proteas have already qualified for the Super 8s following three consecutive wins, including a dramatic double-super-over victory against Afghanistan.
For the United Arab Emirates, this is their final appearance in the 2026 edition. Having already been eliminated, the UAE will aim to cause an upset against the 2024 finalists to end their campaign with a second victory.
Match 35: Pakistan vs Namibia (Colombo)
The most consequential match of the day takes place in Colombo. Following a heavy defeat to India earlier this week, Pakistan must defeat Namibia to secure their place in the Super 8s. Pakistan Will Be Knocked Out of T20 World Cup 2026 if PAK vs NAM is Washed Out Due To Rain in Colombo?
A win for Salman Ali Agha’s side would take them to six points, moving them past the United States in the Group A standings. Even a washout (due to the humid Colombo weather) would take Pakistan to Super 8. However, a defeat against Namibia will hand the qualification spot to the USA based on Net Run Rate. Namibia, while eliminated, will be looking to sign off with a historic win.
Match 36: India vs Netherlands (Ahmedabad)
The final group-stage appearance for the hosts takes place under the lights at the world’s largest cricket stadium. India have already secured qualification with a perfect record of three wins from three games.
With their Super 8 spot guaranteed, the Indian management may use this fixture to rest key players like Jasprit Bumrah or Varun Chakravarthy. The Netherlands have had a mixed tournament and will be playing for pride, hoping to repeat their competitive spirit from previous global events.
