Team India literally batted their heart out in the final day of the third Test to earn a historic draw. Australia were clear favourites ahead of day’s play as they needed just eight wickets on a deteriorating Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) track. Moreover, the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari were dealing with injuries. However, the visitors defied all the odds to save the game. Pant and Vihari had different approach while batting, but the mange to restrict the Aussies from crossing the line. India vs Australia Stat Highlights 3rd Test 2021.

While Pant played a ravishing 97-run knock off 118 balls to send Australia on backfoot, Vihari was solid as a rock – scoring an unbeaten 23 off 161 balls. Netizens were enthralled by the duo’s resilience as they looked in pain throughout their innings. While Vihari suffered a hamstring injury, Pant was struggling with an elbow injury. However, the wounds didn’t restrict them in keeping Aussies away from the victory. Steve Smith Allegedly Scruffs Out Rishabh Pant’s Guard During IND vs AUS 3rd Test at SCG.

According to an India Today report, Vihari and Pant took heavy doses of pain killers on day five. The report further suggested that someone from the dressing room brought the pain killers for Vihari in every drinks break. Their resilience indeed paid off as the game resulted in a draw.

Meanwhile, Pant and Vihari aren’t likely to feature in the fourth and final Test, which could hinder India’s chances of getting the favourable result. As of now, the four-match series in levelled at 1-1 with the fourth and final Test to get underway on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

