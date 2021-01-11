Team India showcased remarkable resilience in the Day 5 of third Test, pulling off a historic draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With Aussies needing eight wickets on the final day and Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant sustaining injuries, Tim Paine's men looked all set to cross the line. To the contrary, they scalped mere three wickets in the entire day as India saved the game. While Pat Cummins and other Aussie bowlers toiled hard to get wickets, Steve Smith allegedly played some mind games to distract the visitors. During the first session's drinks break, the former Aussie captain was caught on the stump camera scuffing up the Rishabh Pant's guard on purpose. India vs Australia Stat Highlights 3rd Test 2021 Day 5.

The wicket-keeper had to mark out his guard all over again after the action resumed. Although the incident didn't affect Pant much as he played a brilliant 97-run knock, fans were not impressed by Smith's 'dirty tactics.' The video of Smith's antics went viral on social media as netizens slammed the Aussie batsmen left, right and center. While several recalled the infamous sandpaper-gate saga, many also reminded Smith Virat Kohli's gesture towards him during the 2019 World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer & Other Netizens Hail Hanuma Vihari & Ravi Ashwin.

Watch Video!!

After drinks break Aussie comes to shadow bat and scuffs out the batsmen's guard marks. Rishabh Pant then returns and has to take guard again.#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/aDkcGKgUJC — Cricket Badger (@cricket_badger) January 11, 2021

Virender Sehwag Not Amused!!

Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant's batting guard marks from the crease. Par kuch kaam na aaya. Khaaya peeya kuch nahi, glass toda barana. But I am so so proud of the effort of the Indian team today. Seena chonda ho gaya yaar. pic.twitter.com/IfttxRXHeM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021

Cheat!!

Recalling Infamous Incidences!!

Brainfade in India, Sandpaper in South Africa, Scuffing pitch in Australia, What a player Steve Smith is. Performs everywhere.👏 #AUSvIND — Manish (@iHitman55) January 11, 2021

Some Memes In Action!!

#stevesmith Rishab pant to Steve Smith after scurrfing batsmen mark: pic.twitter.com/ses1EsydWN — Shivam👻 (@wtf_shivam) January 11, 2021

More Bashing!!

Fans Not Happy!!

ICC Best cheater award goes to Cheat Smith Masth Cheating Techniques unnay ra neelo #stevesmith#AUSvIND #SydneyTest pic.twitter.com/TBZnL1vq5K — Ashutosh Baliarsingh 🇮🇳 (@ImAb98) January 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the four-match series remains levelled at 1-1 with the Sydney Test resulting in a draw. The action now shifts to the Gabba in Brisbane where the fourth and final game will be played. The game gets underway on January 15, and both teams will be determined to get the favourable result. While the visitors have many positives to take out, injuries to Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari might hinder their chances. On the other hand, Aussies will continue to field their full-strength team.

