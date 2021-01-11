Rishabh Pant once again put all doubts about him to rest with a brilliant knock of 97 from just 118 deliveries. Pant missed out on a third Test hundred but walked off to a standing ovation at the SCG after playing one of most entertaining knocks in recent times. Pant was caught by Pat Cummins at backward point off Nathan Lyon, who had two catches dropped earlier in the day. Twitterati saluted the young batsman for his fighting knock even as he was battling an elbow pain. Rishabh Pant's Approach is 'Perfect' in Second Innings, Says Ricky Ponting.

Pant’s innings was studded with 12 boundaries and three maximums. He fell just three short of another milestone hundred but had shown why he was so highly rated in international circles. Pant perished while trying to go for the glory shot to reach his century. India vs Australia 2021: Cheteshwar Pujara Becomes 11th Indian Batsman to Reach 6000 Runs in Test Cricket.

The 23-year-old danced down the track and went hard but could only edge it to backward point where Cummins took a sharp catch. Twitter was, however, all praise for the southpaw and saluted him for coming out and giving India hope of chasing down the daunting total. Take a look at some top reactions on Twitter.

A sensational knock from @RishabhPant17 comes to an end just 3 short of a century. The Pujara-Pant partnership was worth 148 runs #TeamIndia #AUSvIND Australia take the new ball. Details - https://t.co/C5z4LWkpXi pic.twitter.com/eTRrCtmYWM — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2021

Ugh! That sucks. I was so certain of a Pant 💯 I was ready to tweet for it! Great innings from him regardless. A good breakthrough for Australia. I am excited for this game! What a battle. And India’s team is so depleted with injury - yet they fight on.🇮🇳🇦🇺 #AUSvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 11, 2021

So much for the prediction of India scoring under 200, this pitch hasn't deteriorated anywhere near what I was expecting. Like the way Rishabh Pant's playing, it's the perfect approach to take in these conditions. And now it's game on #AUSvIND — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 11, 2021

The century wasn't to be. But it is easily Pant's best test innings. You can't fault him the shot because it was many of those that offered a glimmer of victory when none believed it was possible. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 11, 2021

Broken elbow. 407 4th innings chase. Facing Starc, Cummins, Josh, Lyon. Walking in to bat at 117-3 after being promoted, Pant's played an innings of a lifetime. His 97(118) is one of the GOAT knocks, irrespective of the result. He lived by the sword & died by it. A true warrior. pic.twitter.com/Yg8QKhQeAD — 𝐊𝐞𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚 (@Dhanushvk_) January 11, 2021

Coming off a not-so-great time with the gloves. Critics on his back. A deadly bowling line-up. Injured hand. Day 5 pitch. Rishabh Pant is a 💎. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/wrAmlnLgQk — Manya (@CSKian716) January 11, 2021

Highest scores by India's WK in 4th innings 114 R Pant v Eng Oval 2018 97 R Pant v Aus Sydney 2020/21 * 76* MS Dhoni v Eng Lord's 2007 67* P Patel v Eng Mohali 2016/17#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 11, 2021

A counter-attacking 97 in a fourth innings chase in Australia. Please keep this in mind the next time you are tempted to not back Pant. At this age, he's this good, if he keeps working on the game, how good he'll turn out to be. Team #PantFC forever! 💪 pic.twitter.com/6KFxdep8lr — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 11, 2021

Rishabh Pant is the first Indian wicket-keeper to score 500 runs in Tests in Australia including 1 hundred and 1 fifty at an average of 62.87 He is 23 years and this is just his 10th innings in Australia. pic.twitter.com/DMIQfQsOhy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 11, 2021

His knock is the second-highest by an Indian wicket-keeper in the fourth innings. Pant also holds the record for the highest knock with his 118 against England in 2018. His partnership of 148 with Cheteshwar Pujara is also the highest for India in the fourth innings. The pair broke the 73-year-old record held by Vijay Hazare and Rusi Modi, who had shared 139 runs against West Indies in Mumbai. Pant and Pujara, however, broke the record with a fabulous 148-run stand.

India, meanwhile, are still 145 runs behind in the chase on day 5 of the IND vs AUS third Test match. Pujara and Hanuma Vihari are at the crease with the latter batting on 70. Earlier, Australia set India a 407 runs target after declaring their second innings 312/6. Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Cameron Green scored half-centuries to give Australia a healthy lead.

