Rishabh Pant once again put all doubts about him to rest with a brilliant knock of 97 from just 118 deliveries. Pant missed out on a third Test hundred but walked off to a standing ovation at the SCG after playing one of most entertaining knocks in recent times. Pant was caught by Pat Cummins at backward point off Nathan Lyon, who had two catches dropped earlier in the day. Twitterati saluted the young batsman for his fighting knock even as he was battling an elbow pain. Rishabh Pant's Approach is 'Perfect' in Second Innings, Says Ricky Ponting.

Pant’s innings was studded with 12 boundaries and three maximums. He fell just three short of another milestone hundred but had shown why he was so highly rated in international circles. Pant perished while trying to go for the glory shot to reach his century. India vs Australia 2021: Cheteshwar Pujara Becomes 11th Indian Batsman to Reach 6000 Runs in Test Cricket.

The 23-year-old danced down the track and went hard but could only edge it to backward point where Cummins took a sharp catch. Twitter was, however, all praise for the southpaw and saluted him for coming out and giving India hope of chasing down the daunting total. Take a look at some top reactions on Twitter.

His knock is the second-highest by an Indian wicket-keeper in the fourth innings. Pant also holds the record for the highest knock with his 118 against England in 2018. His partnership of 148 with Cheteshwar Pujara is also the highest for India in the fourth innings. The pair broke the 73-year-old record held by Vijay Hazare and Rusi Modi, who had shared 139 runs against West Indies in Mumbai. Pant and Pujara, however, broke the record with a fabulous 148-run stand.

India, meanwhile, are still 145 runs behind in the chase on day 5 of the IND vs AUS third Test match. Pujara and Hanuma Vihari are at the crease with the latter batting on 70. Earlier, Australia set India a 407 runs target after declaring their second innings 312/6. Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Cameron Green scored half-centuries to give Australia a healthy lead.

