After electing to bat in the second Test, Team India got off to a shaky start with young opener Shubman Gill dismissed for a duck at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Nevertheless, Rohit Sharma, who hasn’t fired lately, started positively with some glorious shots early in the innings. He even opened his account with an impeccable cover drive which just didn’t enthral the crowd in the stadium but Indian skipper Virat Kohli as well. It was the first ball of the third over, and the batting side was yet to score. However, Rohit registered the first runs of the game by hitting veteran pacer Stuart Broad for a boundary at the cover region. India vs England Score Updates 2nd Test 2021 Day 1.

Fans in the stadium were ecstatic as the crowd erupt to cheer the Hitman. Kohli also was mighty impressed as he was spotted cheering his teammate by clapping from the dugout. As mentioned above, Rohit has been struggling to get big scores in recent times, and his place in the Test team is also under scanner. Moreover, Mayank Agarwal – who has scored two double centuries in five home Tests – is warming the benches. However, Kohli persisted with Rohit and the Hitman would want to make a mark. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the Indian skipper reacted to the opener’s brilliant stroke.

Watch The Clip on BCCI's Official Website!!

Rohit has already crossed the 50-run mark, but he must be aiming to reach the three-figure mark. After Gill’s early departure, the Hitman was joined by Cheteshwar Pujara who’s playing in his trademark defensive style. With Rohit and Pujara accumulating over 80 runs for the second wicket, it won’t be wrong to say that India have recovered after the early blow. Still, the batsmen can’t afford to be complacent with the track assisting the spinners on the first day itself.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2021 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).