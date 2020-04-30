Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: 7 Pictures That Prove Mumbai Indians Captain Is a Family Man!

Rohit Sharma Family Pics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Indian opener Rohit Sharma celebrates his birthday today as he turns 33. Rohit was born on April 30, 1987, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The right-handed batsman played domestic cricket for Mumbai and eventually made it to the international circuit. He is regarded as one of the successful openers India has produced in ODIs. Rohit’s father Gurunath Sharma worked as an administrator in a storehouse of a transportation company. Rohit’s mother’s name is Purnima, and the cricketer has a younger brother named Vishal Sharma. On December 13, 2015, Rohit married his girlfriend, Ritika Sajdeh. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: 10 Amazing Facts About the ‘Hitman’ of Indian Cricket.

Ritika is also Rohit’s manager. The couple gave birth to a girl child on December 31, 2018. The baby girl was subsequently named Samaira. Rohit often shares pictures of him playing with his daughter. Whenever, Rohit is free from his cricket assignments, he makes sure to spend quality time with his family. As Rohit turns 33, we take a look at some of his pictures that very much how good a family man he is. Rohit Sharma Video Calls Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Hitman Makes Sure That ‘Young Guns’ Are Staying Indoors (View Post).

Rohit Sharma Makes Sure He Spends Time With Family

Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday

Acknowledges Wife’s Role in his Success

Enjoys With Family

View this post on Instagram Home away from home. Absolutely stunning #WMaldives A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on May 15, 2019 at 11:30pm PDT

Cares for his Brother

Spends Time With In-Laws

View this post on Instagram Throwback to a great dinner with the in laws ✌️✌ A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Aug 21, 2016 at 4:02pm PDT

And Cares for his Parents Too

View this post on Instagram Here's wishing you all a happy and a prosperous new year. A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Oct 23, 2014 at 11:37pm PDT

Apart from being a good cricketer, Rohit indeed is a family man as well. Rohit’s younger brother Vishal once said that the star cricketer makes sure to visit him and parents whenever he is in Mumbai. Apart from national duties, Rohit plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He captains the franchise and has helped them lift record four IPL trophies.