The bitter inheritance battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s INR 30,000 crore empire has reached new heights. His children with ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan Raj, have moved the Delhi High Court against the will that names widow Priya Sachdev Kapur as sole beneficiary. Meanwhile, Sunjay’s sister Mandhira has alleged that their grieving mother was coerced into signing documents without consent, adding a dramatic twist to the family feud. New Twist in Sunjay Kapur Property Row: Priya Sachdev’s Claim That Karisma Kapoor and Her Children Received INR 1,900 Crore Is False, Reveal Sources.

Priya Kapur Named Sole Beneficiary

The dispute began with the revelation that Sunjay Kapur’s will reportedly leaves his entire fortune to Priya Sachdev Kapur. Contesting the will, Samaira and Kiaan have sought the court’s intervention. At the latest hearing, Priya’s lawyers argued that the petition was not valid, pointing out that the children had already received INR 1,900 crore from the family’s Rani Kapur Trust before filing the case. The court, however, directed Priya to provide a full disclosure of Sunjay’s movable and immovable assets at the time of his death. The matter will be heard again on October 9.

Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Mandhira Kapur Speaks Out

In an interview with HT City, Sunjay’s sister Mandhira Kapur Smith expressed her anguish, "We've not been allowed to grieve since this has happened, and it's been a constant shock every day. My mother (Rani Surinder Kapur) did not want to take this to court. We still hope that Priya would come forward and give us what we are asking for. It's been unfortunate that his children have been cut off [from] his will." She added that it was “bizarre” for Priya to be the sole beneficiary, saying it didn’t reflect Sunjay’s bond with his children. Mandhira also clarified that relations with Karisma Kapoor and her kids remained cordial even after the 2016 divorce. New Twist in Sunjay Kapur Will Row; Karisma Kapoor and Her Children’s Portuguese Citizenship Move Amid INR 30,000 Crore Inheritance Dispute!

Allegations of Coercion

In another explosive claim, Mandhira told CNN-News18 that Priya and other family members coerced their elderly mother into signing documents while she was grieving. "I was there, banging on the door, not knowing what was going on. My mother told me, ‘I have signed something. I did what I was told. I don’t know what I have signed’. She was very upset. Since then, we have been trying to find out what my mother signed. We are not getting any answers." Rani Kapur herself raised concerns in a letter to Sona Comstar’s board, calling her son’s death “sudden and suspicious” and demanding the company’s AGM be postponed. However, the board dismissed her objections, stating she was not a shareholder. Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute: Court Directs Priya Sachdev to Reveal Full Assets Following Karisma Kapoor’s Claims.

Sunjay Kapur’s INR 30,000 Crore Inheritance Dispute Escalates in Court

Mandhira insists the fight is not just about inheritance but about protecting the family’s integrity and Sunjay’s legacy. With accusations of coercion, contested wills, and a INR 30,000 crore empire at stake, the Kapur family feud is now firmly in the hands of the courts.

