Bollywood is currently hit with the shocking news of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur. The renowned industrialist passed away due to a heart attack on Thursday (June 12) in London during a polo match. He was 53 at the time of his passing. According to reports, Sunjay Kapur swallowed a bee during the polo match, and the sting in his throat might have triggered the heart attack, leading to his death. As of now, there are no confirmations regarding this. The news of his untimely demise has not only left celebrities shocked but also netizens reacting. Amid the mourning, a motivational post shared by Sunjay Kapur just days before his passing has grabbed attention. Sunjay Kapur Dies at 53: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Malaika Arora Rush to Karisma Kapoor’s House Following Tragic News (Watch Videos).

Sunjay Kapur’s All-Positive Social Media Post Goes Viral After His Demise

As the Hindi film industry is left shocked with the tragic news of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's death, a recent post shared by the businessman on his social media, where he reflected on his limited time on earth, is now grabbing attention. Just three days before his passing (June 9), Sunjay Kapur took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "Your time on earth is limited. Leave the 'what ifs' to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the 'why nots'."

Sunjay Kapur’s Viral Post on X

Many took to the post's comment section to express their condolences and share their grief. Reacting to Sunjay Kapur's "Monday Motivation" post, a user wrote, "This is so sad to read now that you're gone. May your soul rest in peace and family friends find strength for the loss. Om shanti." Another user said, "Life is so unpredictable.. Aaj hai Kal Nahi..."

Netizens React to Sunjay Kapur’s Viral X Post

You have already written.. God always gives indication — CloudonTop (@hinathakur1) June 12, 2025

‘And Now He Is No More’

And now he is no more ... Died of a heart attack while playing polo. Om Shanti — Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) June 13, 2025

Indeed

Life is so unpredictable.. Aaj hai Kal Nahi.... — Vaibhav D (@Vaibhav82019895) June 12, 2025

A User Wrote -

This is so sad to read now that you're gone. May your soul rest in peace and family friends find strength for the loss. Om shanti. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — The CricRanter (@cricranter) June 12, 2025

RIP Sunjay Kapur

Rip Sunjay... — Life is a race 🇮🇳 (@I_BobTheBuilder) June 12, 2025

Adding to the tragedy, Sunjay Kapur's last social media post came just hours before his demise. In his final post, the industrialist mourned the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which took place on the same day in the afternoon. Sunjay tweeted, "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash." Who Was Sunjay Kapur? All About Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Who Died at 53 While Playing Polo in England.

Sunjay Kapur’s Last Social Media Post

Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. 🙏 #planecrash — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) June 12, 2025

Sunjay Kapur married Karisma Kapoor in 2003 before getting divorced in 2014. The couple has two children, Samaira and Kiaan. Kapur later married model Priya Sachdev in 2017 and has a son, Azarias.

