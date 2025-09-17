The high-profile inheritance dispute over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s wealth has taken a dramatic turn. His children with actor Karisma Kapoor, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15) have filed a case in the Delhi High Court against his widow Priya Sachdev Kapur, seeking their rightful share in his vast estate estimated to be worth INR 30,000 crore. New Twist in Sunjay Kapur Property Row: Priya Sachdev’s Claim That Karisma Kapoor and Her Children Received INR 1,900 Crore Is False, Reveal Sources.

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Accuse Priya of Withholding Assets

At the heart of the legal battle is the alleged suppression of Sunjay Kapur’s will, which reportedly surfaced only seven weeks after his death on June 12, 2025. Karisma’s children, represented by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, have accused Priya of withholding crucial details about their father’s personal assets.

INR 1,900 Crore Trust Assets Still Inaccessible to Karisma Kapoor’s Children

Priya’s counsel, however, has claimed that the children have already received INR 1,900 crore through the RK Family Trust. But reports suggest otherwise. According to Financial Express, this figure is based on the market value of Sona Comstar shares, which are still held by the trust and remain inaccessible to the children. A source was quoted saying, “Control of these assets remains with Priya Sachdev Kapur and the children have no access to them.” New Twist in Sunjay Kapur Will Row; Karisma Kapoor and Her Children’s Portuguese Citizenship Move Amid INR 30,000 Crore Inheritance Dispute!

Case Aims To Secure Sunjay Kapur’s Children’s Inheritance

Mahesh Jethmalani countered these claims strongly, stating, “Assuming the estate is worth INR 30,000 crore and the children having allegedly received INR 1,900 crore from the RK Trust, still leaves over INR 28,000 crore to Priya Sachdev Kapur. Would she forsake a good part of that fortune? One has to understand and appreciate that this litigation is to ensure all the five Class 1 heirs including the two children of Karisma and Sunjay Kapur receive fair access to his estate.” The senior lawyer further clarified that the case is “not about the benefits from the trust, but about securing the children’s future through their rightful inheritance of their late father’s personal assets.”

Delhi High Court Orders Priya Kapur To Reveal Sunjay Kapur’s Assets

In its latest order, the Delhi High Court directed Priya Kapur to disclose all movable and immovable assets of Sunjay Kapur as on the date of his demise. The court noted, “Defendant No. 1 (Priya) will file a list of all assets (of the deceased), immovable and movable, known to her as on June 12, 2025. List after three weeks for consideration of ad-interim injunction at 2:30 PM.” Priya Sachdev Kapur Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband Sunjay Kapur’s Death, Steps Into Business Legacy Amid Ongoing Estate Battle (View Post)

Battle Over Sunjay Kapur’s Will Grips Public Attention

The will has been examined by the court and returned to Priya’s lawyers. However, the bench has suggested that it could be shared with the plaintiffs, Samaira and Kiaan provided they sign a non-disclosure agreement. With INR 30,000 crore at stake, this inheritance battle has now become one of the most closely watched legal disputes in India, drawing both public and industry attention to the Kapoor family’s courtroom drama.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).