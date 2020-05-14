Rohit Sharma Feels Bad for Leaving Out Lasith Malinga From MI-CSK Combined XI

File Photo of Lasith Malinga with MI skipper Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina turned selectors on their recent chat session on Instagram as the due picked their combined MI-CSK ultimate XI. The two cricketers created a star-studded line-up which included the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Mathew Hayden, and Dwayne Bravo and is captained by MS Dhoni, however, the two missed out on some big names. Rohit Sharma after that apologised to Lasith Malinga for not including him in the team. Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina Select Combined Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings Playing XI, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni in the Team.

Mumbai Indians shared Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina’s combined MI-CSK XI on their official Twitter handle and captain Sharma felt bad for missing out on Lasith Maling in the team so the hitman gave champion Malinga an honourable mention. ‘We missed out the real champion, Mali my bad’ the 33-year-old replied on MI’s post. Rohit Sharma Wants Suresh Raina Back in the Indian Team, CSK Batsman Also Hopeful to Don Blue Jersey Again.

We missed out the real champion, Mali my bad — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 13, 2020

Lasith Malinga is one of the most decorated players to ever play in the cash-rich league. The Sri Lankan pace machine joined Mumbai Indians in 2008 and since then has won four titles with them under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. The 36-year-old is also the leading wicket-taker in the competition’s history with 170 scalps in 122 matches.

Speaking of the team selected by Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar and Matthew Hayden open the batting followed by Ambati Rayudu, Faf Du Plessis, Kieron Pollard and MS Dhoni. Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo are the three all-rounders. While Jasprit Bumrah and Harbhajan Singh are the specialist bowlers.

MI-CSK Combined Playing XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Matthew Hayden, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, MS Dhoni (C), Dwayne Bravo, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh.