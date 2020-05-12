Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina Select Combined Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings Playing XI, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni in the Team

Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: BCCI)

Two of India’s dynamic batsmen, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma went live on Instagram recently. The duo talked about various topics ranging from cricket to off-field life. As, Raina and Rohit are a vital cog of two of the most successful IPL teams - Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively - they picked the combined XI of both sides. They initially picked each other at three and four respectively. However, they later decided to pull themselves out and play the role of selectors. This Day That Year: Mumbai Indians Defeated Chennai Super Kings in a Thriller to Lift Their Fourth IPL Title in 2019.

Opening the batting, the duo went with two legends of the game, CSK’s Matthew Hayden and MI’s Sachin Tendulkar. The two former cricketers enjoyed a successful stint in the T20 extravaganza and also won the orange cap once. In the middle order, the two went with Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni. The three stars have been the cornerstone of their respective sides and thus, their inclusion didn’t surprise many.

Interestingly, the line-up has as many as four all-rounders in the team. Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja find a place in the Raina-Rohit’s XI. Finally, Harbhajan Singh and Jasprit Bumrah occupy the 10th and 11th spot in the XI.

MI-CSK Combined Playing XI: Sachin Tendulkar, Matthew Hayden, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh.

Notably, the duo didn’t consider the selection of Sri Lankan warhorse Lasith Malinga, who is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. While Ravichandran Ashwin, who is currently a part of Delhi Capitals, also didn’t find a place for himself in the team.