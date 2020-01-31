Rohit Sharma on the Cusp of Achieving Yet Another Milestone During IND vs NZ 4th T20I 2020, Could Join the Elite List of Players like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni & Others

Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Rohit Sharma might have taken a couple of matches to settle down and score big in New Zealand, but once he got, the Hitman was unstoppable. Rohit’s masterclass in the third T20I in Hamilton was a display of his batting prowess. The opener is now on the verge of getting yet another milestone in the fourth T20I against New Zealand. The Hitman is just 31 runs away from reaching 14,000 international run mark and if he manages to get these runs during the match today, he will be the eighth Indian player to have achieved the feat. India will face New Zealand in the fourth T20I which will be hosted at the Sky Sports Stadium in Wellington. India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I 2020, Key Players: Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Kane Williamson and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for in Wellington.

Rohit has so far scored 13,969 runs in his career. Prior to him, Mohammed Azharuddin had scored 15,593 in his career. India’s swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag had amassed 17,253 runs. Whereas former Indian captain and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni scored 17,266 runs. Former Indian captain and the current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has 18,575 runs. Virat Kohli has 21,777 runs whereas Rahul Dravid in his career scored 24,208 runs. Sachin Tendulkar has amassed 34,357 runs. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 4th T20I Match.

Talking about the game today, the match will begin at 12.30 PM IST. India has already won the series 3-0 and Virat Kohli became the first Indian skipper to have won the T20I series in New Zealand. Kane Williamson will be looking forward to making a stunning comeback into the series and save their side from further blushes.