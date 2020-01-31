India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I 2020, Key Players: Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Kane Williamson and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for in Wellington

Rohit Sharma. (Photo Credits: IANS)

After India sealed a nail-biting win the third match against New Zealand, the Men in Blue will eye a clean sweep and are all set to take on the Kiwis in the fourth T20I. The match will be held at the Wellington Regional Stadium. Wallington is the same venue which is known for its gusty winds and is also called as Windy Wellington. For the upcoming match, let’s have a look at the players who can stand out with their match-winning performances. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 4th T20I Match.

Rohit Sharma

He might have failed in the first two matches, but once the Hitman got going he was unstoppable. First, it was his 65 runs that gave a bright starts to the team and then he's back to back sixes during the Super Over, which ultimately helped India seal the series. With this kind of performance, Rohit Sharma was quite an easy pick I the list of key players.

Mohammed Shami

The veteran bowler was yet another name which was quite an easy pick for the list as he defended nine runs to go in the last over. The pacer defended nine runs in the last over and snapped a couple of wickets in the last over.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is yet another pick for the list as he made 95 runs from 48 balls. He stood tall as wickets kept falling from the other end. Just after Kane Williamson’s wicket the Kiwis team dwindled badly and could not make three runs from two balls.

Ravindra Jadeja

With six wickets in five matches, the Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also a player to watch out for and has a strike rate of 16.0. The Indian all-rounder is also quite good as a fielder and also comes handy with the willow.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner