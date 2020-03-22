Rohit Sharma Reacts After ICC Leaves him Out of 'Batsmen With Best Pull Shots' Collage, See Mumbai Indians' Captain's Post

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently shared a post on their official twitter account in which four batsmen could be attempting a pull-shot. The players in the picture were Sir Viv Richards, Virat Kohli, Herschelle Gibbs and Ricky Ponting and the governing body asked fans who among them played the shot better. All these players are known to play this shot to perfection but India’s limited over’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma believes that ICC had missed his name on that list and took this chance to troll them. Ricky Ponting Emerges Clear Winner As ICC Asks Fans to Choose Batsman Who Plays The Best Pull Shot in Cricket History (See Tweets).

‘Which batsman, past or present, has the best pull shot, in your opinion?’ ICC captioned their post on social media. Not finding his name in the list, Rohit Sharma poked fun at the governing body as he wrote ‘Someone’s missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess.’ The Mumbai Indians captain is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the modern game and many fans consider him as one of the finest players ever to play the pull-shot. Mumbai Indians Share Captain Rohit Sharma's Practice Visuals As Fans Await IPL 2020 New Schedule (Watch Video).

See Rohit Sharma's Reaction

Someone’s missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess https://t.co/sbonEva7AM — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 22, 2020

Speaking of Rohit Sharma, the explosive Indian opener was last seen on the pitch during the T20I series against New Zealand, which India won 5-0. But the 32-year-old missed the ODI and Test matches as had to pull out of the tour due to a shoulder injury.

Major sporting competitions around the world have come to a standstill due to the rapid growth of the novel coronavirus pandemic which has claimed the lives of over 13,000 people around the world and more than 310,000 people have tested positive.