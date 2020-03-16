Mumbai Indians Share Captain Rohit Sharma's Practice Visuals As Fans Await IPL 2020 New Schedule (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) might be under the threat amid the coronavirus threat. However, many cricket fans will certainly be hoping to see their favourite stars in action including Rohit Sharma. Mumbai Indians' (MI) captain Rohit Sharma. The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians shared an old video of the veteran batsman in which he can be seen polishing his batting skills. The right-handed batsman is currently recovering from a hamstring injury which he sustained during India vs New Zealand 5th T20I. The 32-year old wasn't picked in the Indian squad for ODI series against South Africa. However, the Mumbai skipper will want to regain full fitness as soon as possible in order to take the field again. Here's How New IPL 2020 Schedule and Format Could Look Like Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

The Hit-man of World Cricket is known to smack the ball out of the ground with ease and in the video shared by Mumbai Indians, one can see the veteran batsman doing that only. Well, his good form will be a piece of bad news for all the opposition bowlers and one can certainly expect Rohit to wreak havoc in IPL 2020. Along with his batting skills, the Mumbaikar is the most successful captain in the history of the tournament, guiding his side to the title four times. Well, Mumbai are defending champions of the tournament and will aim to retain their title.



The 13th season of IPL 2020 was scheduled to get underway on March 29 with a match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the tournament to get postponed to April 15. Still, the start of the tournament is under the clouds and it will be interesting to see how the gala event will take place.