On paper, they were supposed to be the best side in the tournament and a strong contender for the WPL title. But things turned out to be pretty different for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural WPL edition. Smriti Mandhana, one of the Indian women's cricket's stalwarts attracted headlines when she fetched a whopping Rs 3.4 crore at the auction, which made her the most expensive player at the bidding event. The team management did a great job at the auction, signing some top names which include the likes of England captain Heather Knight, Australian great Ellyse Perry and New Zealand stalwart Sophie Devine. In the bowling attack, RCB roped in India's Renuka Singh Thakur and also signed Australia's premier pacer in Megan Scutt. BCCI President Roger Binny to Head Women’s Premier League Committee.

But all that good work on the auction table unfortunately did not translate into dominant performances on the field. The Smriti Mandhana-led side managed to win just two matches out of a total of eight and lost six. The team nonetheless have shown faith in the mix of experience of youth that they had in the first season and released some seven players, with Schutt one of them. WPL 2024: Mumbai, Bengaluru Front-Runners As Women’s Premier League May Follow Multi-City Format.

RCB-W Full Squad for WPL 2024

RCB-W Players Bought at WPL 2024 Auction: Georgia Wareham

RCB-W Players Retained Ahead of WPL 2024 Auction: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*

RCB-W Previous Season Recap: Smriti Mandhana and her team had a disastrous campaign where they finished fourth on the five-team table. Their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) ensured that they did finish higher than bottom-placed Gujarat Giants, who too had the same number of points.

