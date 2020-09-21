Rajasthan Royals will play three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings in match no 4 of Indian Premier League 13. Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 22 (Tuesday). RR will be playing their first match in the tournament while CSK beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match of the season. Rajasthan will be led by Steve Smith this season who will hope to lead his side to a win in their first match of the tournament. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the best Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the RR vs CSK IPL 2020 match, please scroll down for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the right team. Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RR vs CSK IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

MS Dhoni and his men have already shown why they are a most consistent team in the Indian Premier League with a five-wicket win over the defending champions. Chennai Super Kings played excellent team cricket to bounce back into the match after initial hiccups both with the ball and bat. CSK gave away 45 runs in the opening 4 overs but did well to restrict MI to 162. Then they were down to 6/2 at one stage, but the 115-run partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis rescued the team and led them to a win. CSK vs RR, IPL 2020 4th Match Preview: Confident Chennai Super Kings Keen to Continue Winning Run Against Rajasthan Royals.

Dream11 Fantasy Team and Playing XI for RR vs CSK IPL 2020 Match

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket Keeper – MS Dhoni (CSK) and Sanju Samson (RR) should be picked as the two wicket-keepers for this fantasy team.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – It is important to select only as many batting specialists capable of playing a match-winning innings. Ambati Rayudu (CSK), Steve Smith (RR) and Faf du Plessis (CSK) will be the three batsmen.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sam Curran (CSK) was excellent with the ball and played an important cameo with the bat against Mumbai Indians. He is a must-pick in this Dream11 fantasy team. Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) and Riyan Parag (RR) will be the other two all-rounders.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jofra Archer (RR), Lungi Ngidi (CSK) and Shreyas Gopal (RR) will be the three-strike bowlers for this fantasy side.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: MS Dhoni (CSK), Sanju Samson (RR), Ambati Rayudu (CSK), Steve Smith (RR), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Riyan Parag (RR), Sam Curran (CSK), Jofra Archer (RR), Lungi Ngidi (CSK) and Shreyas Gopal (RR).

There should be no doubt in picking MS Dhoni as the captain of this fantasy side. Jofra Archer (RR) or Sam Curran (CSK) can be made the vice-captain for this Dream11 fantasy team.

