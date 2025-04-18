Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) will meet Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, April 18. The RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The 2008 champions are struggling in the IPL 2025. The Sanju Samson-led RR are ranked eighth in the standings with two wins and five losses in seven league stage matches. The Royals are coming into this contest after suffering a heartbreaking defeat in the super over against the Delhi Capitals. They will look to bounce back in their upcoming match against the Rishabh Pant-led LSG. RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 36.

Lucknow Super Giants lost their previous match against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. However, the Lucknow-based franchise is in a decent position in the IPL 2025 points table. With four wins and three losses, the Rishabh Pant-led side is placed fifth. They will look to secure a victory against the Rajasthan Royals to solidify their position in the points table.

Jaipur Weather Live

The Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 18. According to the live weather update, there are no chances of rain on Saturday. The temperature in Jaipur during the afternoon is expected to stay around 38-40 degrees Celsius. At night, the temperature will drop to 33-31 degrees Celsius. MS Dhoni Wins Man of the Match Award in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The Jaipur track has traditionally helped batters in the past. It is expected to remain the same during the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match. The surface will be a balanced one with good help for both pace and spinners. Teams will prefer to chase at this venue. Expected to be a blockbuster clash on Saturday.

