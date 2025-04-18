Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a crucial 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The blockbuster RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 18. The much-awaited clash will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Rishabh Pant-led LSG are doing well in the IPL 2025. With four wins and three losses in seven matches, they are placed in a decent position in the points table. The Sanju Samson-led RR have fared poorly with just two victories and five losses in their seven outings. RR vs LSG IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Both sides have passed their halfway stage in the league phase, and the upcoming clash could decide the fate of Rajasthan. For Lucknow, a victory will put them in a good position in the IPL 2025 standings. Hosts Rajasthan are coming into this contest after back-to-back defeats. Lucknow are having a better form, winning three matches in a row before losing against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. The two teams have already met once in IPL 2025, where LSG won a thrilling encounter.

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Sanju Samson will continue to open the innings for the Rajasthan Royals. Riyan Parag is expected to bat at the number three position. These three batters will solidify RR's top order. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Rana are their key batters in the middle-order during the match against Lucknow Super Giants. Shimron Hetmyer will add depth to their batting lineup. Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande will be their lead bowling attack.

RR Likely XI vs LSG

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Players: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Lucknow Super Giants

For Lucknow Super Giants, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and Nicholas Pooran will be seen at the top order during the match against Rajasthan Royals. All three batters have been in superb form and will be key for the LSG batting lineup. Captain Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, and David Miller will be seen in the middle-order. Abdul Samad will have the finishing responsibilities. Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi will be their frontline bowling options. RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 36.

LSG Likely XI vs RR

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi.

Impact Players: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.

