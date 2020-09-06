Australian pacer Mitch Claydon has been suspended by English County Club Sussex for allegedly applying hand sanitizer on the ball during a Bob Willis Trophy match against Middlesex last month. Although the verdict on the case is yet to come, the 37-year-old fast bowler will not feature in Sussex' next game against Surrey. "Mitch Claydon is suspended pending the outcome of an ECB allegation of placing hand sanitizer on the ball in our match against Middlesex. There will be no further comment at this stage," said Sussex on their website. Aaron Finch Breaks COVID-19 Protocols, Caught Spitting.

With bowlers not being allowed to shine the ball with saliva, swinging and spinning the red cherry has become even more challenging. Nevertheless, Claydon got good purchased from the deck in Middlesex's first innings where he scalped three wickets. Interestingly, the right-arm pacer is alleged to have performed the act in that innings only. The decision, however, is yet to come but Claydon might get terminated from the season if he's found guilty. Mohammad Amir Uses Saliva on the Ball During ENG vs PAK 1st T20I 2020.

Before Sussex, Claydon has also represented Yorkshire, Durham and Kent. During his stint at Durham, the side won County Championship in 2008, 2009 and 2013 with Claydon playing a valuable role in those triumphs. The right-arm pacer also made a promising start to the ongoing season. However, his future in the Bob Willis Trophy 2020 is in jeopardy.

The Aussie bowler has been a vital cog of Sussex from the last season, and his ouster will be a big blow for them. Veteran South African all-rounder David Wiese has been included in the squad and will be available for selection, along with James Coles and Ali Orr.

