Greatness. Cricketing greatness is personified in Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster celebrates yet another ‘half-century’ of his life, which, in his words, is the ‘slowest’ and ‘most fulfilling’ one of his life. Over the years, Sachin Tendulkar has become not just a household name but an icon, an example and an inspiration to many cricketers. Having made his debut at the age of 16, Tendulkar went on to wear the Indian jersey for an illustrious 24 years and has scripted history as well as multiple records to his name. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: A Look at Master Blaster's Top Five Biggest Records.

Even after his retirement in 2013, fans erupt into loud cheers whenever he is spotted anywhere near a cricket field. Ever since his debut in 1989, Sachin Tendulkar has continued to be a crucial part of the Indian cricket team, leading the side to a number of historic victories and making some unforgettable memories in the process. Until the time was Sachin Tendulkar was batting in a match, fans had hope and TV sets used to get switched off as soon as he was out. Towards the end of his career, Sachin finally fulfilled his dream of winning a World Cup when the Indian team beat Sri Lanka on a historic Wankhede night to lift the title after 28 long years. Sachin Tendulkar Cuts Cake at Wankhede Stadium Ahead of His 50th Birthday During MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Clash.

Plethora of records: Search any record book in cricket and you are bound to find Sachin Tendulkar’s name in it. Such has been the greatness of this man in the gentleman’s game. When it comes to batting records in cricket, Sachin’s name is ever-present. From 100 international centuries to most matches played in an international career, Sachin Tendulkar holds many unenviable cricket records. Some of the biggest of these are—Most International Hundreds (100), Most Matches in International Cricket (664) and Most Runs in International Cricket (34,357).

100 Hundreds! Ask any cricket expert, fanatic also, a player and most of them would hold this as the most significant record in the sport. Scoring a hundred in any format is a pretty difficult task and to score a hundred of them! Mind-blowing stuff it is. There have been a lot of great batters that the gentleman’s game has witnessed but only Sachin has been able to have this enviable record to his name. Facing some of the best bowlers and under challenging conditions, Sachin Tendulkar came out on top. From his first international century against England in 1990 to his 100th in Bangladesh, it has been a memorable journey. This record also is a testament to his longevity.

Impact: Talking about impact, there are few to have had an impact like that of Sachin Tendulkar. Cricketers are demigods in India and Sachin is undoubtedly one of those to be revered by a billion in a country where the sport is the most-followed. Not only is Sachin Tendulkar synonymous with cricket in the country, he has made a massive impact, with several youngsters being inspired to take the sport professionally. Sachin’s career has been nothing short of an example to many sportspersons nationwide. The great man has inspired the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of cricket’s biggest contemporary stars.

Longevity: Longevity is one of the biggest factors for success in a sportsperson’s career. And Sachin Tendulkar’s career is an example of it. Fans always talk about hundreds and records when it comes to Sachin Tendulkar and his illustrious career, but his longevity in the sport also gets highlighted from all of this. Having made his debut at the tender age of 16, Sachin achieved greatness in both Tests and ODI cricket, scoring the most number of centuries as well as runs in both formats. But what makes him special is his sheer perseverance. Sachin had his fair share of struggles with poor form, injuries and also with unsuccessful captaincy in his 24-year-old cricket career, which started in 1989 and finished in 2013. 'Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar!' Fans Wish Master Blaster As He Turns 50.

Admiration: To be admired and applauded by one’s rivals is a mark of greatness for a sportsman. And Sachin Tendulkar stands out in this context too. Sachin Tendulkar have had many fierce rivalries with a number of cricketing greats but that does not take away the fact that he was widely admired by many of his contemporaries. "I have seen God, he bats at no. 4 for India,” said Matthew Hayden. "I'll be going to bed having nightmares of Sachin just running down the wicket and belting me back over the head for six,” Shane Warne, with whom Sachin had fierce on-field rivalry with, had said after the Master Blaster’s famous Desert Storm knock in Sharjah 1998. Even the great Don Bradman once said he sees himself while watching Sachin Tendulkar bat. There are many more such quotes from players who have played against Sachin and this goes to show how much revered he is, not just in the country but in the cricket world.

As the Master Blaster cuts his 50th birthday cake, we at Latestly wish him a very happy birthday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2023 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).