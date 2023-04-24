Wishes poured in from fans on social media as Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 today. The Indian cricket legend, revered as the 'God of Cricket', completed yet another 'half-century' today. Arguably one of the best to have ever played the game, Tendulkar continues to receive love and praise from the fans even after having retired from the game in 2013. Sachin holds many records in cricket, including scoring 100 hundreds and the most runs in international cricket and is one of the most loved sports icons in the world. Here are some of the birthday wishes Sachin received from fans on his 50th birthday. Sachin Tendulkar Cuts Cake at Wankhede Stadium Ahead of His 50th Birthday During MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Clash.

'Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar Ji'

'Most Loved Human Ever'

'Happy Birthday God of Cricket'

'Happy Birthday Sachin'

Happy 50th Birthday Sachin!

'My Hero'

