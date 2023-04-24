Wishes poured in from fans on social media as Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 today. The Indian cricket legend, revered as the 'God of Cricket', completed yet another 'half-century' today. Arguably one of the best to have ever played the game, Tendulkar continues to receive love and praise from the fans even after having retired from the game in 2013. Sachin holds many records in cricket, including scoring 100 hundreds and the most runs in international cricket and is one of the most loved sports icons in the world. Here are some of the birthday wishes Sachin received from fans on his 50th birthday. Sachin Tendulkar Cuts Cake at Wankhede Stadium Ahead of His 50th Birthday During MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Clash.

'Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar Ji'

Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar ji pic.twitter.com/vXvOBUd7rI — Prabhakar More (@Prabhakarmore22) April 23, 2023

'Most Loved Human Ever'

The Man / God who has made huge impact on Indian psyche & social life. This enigma transcends the limits of admiration & adulation to border on pure devotion🙏 Celebrating 50th BIRTHDAY of most loved human ever @sachin_rt #50ForSachin Here's The Hashtag 👉🏼 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/hN15RfxrE5 — Sachin Tendulkar Trends (@TrendsSachin) April 23, 2023

'Happy Birthday God of Cricket'

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar God of cricket 🎂🙇😍☺️❤️💐😚🎉♥️🥳#SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/CzcHHVawRm — Sagar Singh Rajput 🇮🇳 (@SagarSi62325074) April 23, 2023

'Happy Birthday Sachin'

Adv Happy Birthday My Demigod God of Cricket @sachin_rt Here it is The Bday CDP Of Sachin Tendulkar pic.twitter.com/7W0TkTDqSq — KING NAGARJUNA👑 For Life ❤️❤️ Always King Nag Fan (@NarendraPosa1) April 20, 2023

Happy 50th Birthday Sachin!

Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar 🎂🎈🎈🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/fQVvgoP4MK — Sandeep Mehta (@mehta_sandee) April 23, 2023

'My Hero'

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar! You will always be my hero. Thank you for not only being a cricket legend, but also for your love and compassion towards stray animals. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead! 🎂🏏🐾 #SachinTendulkar #AnimalRights #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/sgijfx0WGc — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) April 23, 2023

