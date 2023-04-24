The man who sold a billion dreams to the cricket fans of India over two decades is entering his fifties as the cricketing legend Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar celebrates his 50th birthday on April 24, 2023. After serving the Indian cricket team for a long time, the Master Blaster is now part of the coaching staff of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 and celebrated his birthday with the Mumbai Indians players and coaches during the MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 match at the Wankhade Stadium. The last few days have been a roller coaster for him given his son Arjun Tendulkar was handed his IPL debut and since then he played three games bagging a total of two wickets. An anxious father looked upon despite his birthday around the corner. Yet, he was all smiles while celebrating the occasion on the sidelines as Arjun bowled in a high-pressure situation in the game. Sachin Tendulkar Cuts Cake at Wankhede Stadium Ahead of His 50th Birthday During MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Clash.

Sachin Tendulkar has been an integral part of Indian cricket since his debut in 1989. In a time when India had very few mainstays in their batting, he held the reins with strong hands. At a very young age, he started to counter-attack probably the best generation of bowling to ever come in cricket. From Australian quicks to Pakistan's crafty seamers, he has took care of each one with dominance. A man who has gifted the Indian cricket fans memorable wins and given them hope that they can win from any situation has made numerous records in his long career. In this article, we will take a look back at some of the biggest records he achieved in his cricketing career.

1. Most Runs in International Cricket Career (34357): Sachin Tendulkar has dominated the Test and ODI formats with the bat like none other. From his debut against Pakistan in 1989 to his retirement in 2013, Sachin has been terrifically consistent in scoring runs, making him the highest run scorer in international cricket. He played only one T20I although he scored 2334 runs in 78 matches for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and also was the first Indian to win the orange cap. #AskSachin: From His Favourite Cheat Meal to Message for Son Arjun Tendulkar, Here's What Sachin Tendulkar Revealed in His First Q&A Session on Twitter!.

2. Most Runs in Test Cricket (15921): Sachin Tendulkar made the No 4 spot in the Indian Test team his own. He was a safe bank of runs who created the bridge between the top order and the middle order. With his capability to handle both pace and spin, numerous times Sachin took India from a collapse to a comfortable position. He even scored 74 even in his last Test innings. His immense skill has made him the highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket. A really honourable record of having.

3. Most Centuries in Test Cricket (51): From his Test debut in Karachi to his knocks in Old Trafford, Cape Town and Sydney, he has gifted centuries that can be recalled in an instant even today by fans even almost ten years after his retirement. The record holder of the highest number of centuries in Test cricket and he has so many more that helped India get crucial victories.

4. Most Runs in A Calendar Year in ODIs (1894): 1998 is the year which saw Sachin Tendulkar at his absolute peak. The desert storm knock by him at Sharjah against Australia became folklore and no wonder he made the record of scoring the highest number of runs in one calendar year in ODIs which is yet to be broken. What Did Sachin Tendulkar Tell Virat Kohli After Being Dismissed in 2011 World Cup Final? Master Blaster Shares His Message During #AskSachin Session on Twitter.

5. Most Centuries in a Calendar Year (12): 1998 didn't stop only at the Sharjah knock. Sachin Tendulkar absolutely demolished the legendary Shane Warne scoring a hundred at Chennai to register one of his most memorable knocks thanks to his extreme preparation, as he later admitted. In 1998 he also achieved the rare feat of having the highest number of centuries in one calendar year and this record is also yet to be broken.

Records are mere numbers, what Sachin Tendulkar achieved in his entire career is the love and faith of a billion people across the nation of India who prayed to god for him. A man made of the flesh of blood made a nation and a world believe he is something equivalent to god dealing with impossible situations with his mere excellence and the achievements just kept getting attached to his decorated cap. That feeling is a treasure among fans and yet to fade away even as Master Blaster enter his fifties.

