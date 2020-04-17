‘Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Rahul Dravid’: Glenn McGrath Reveals His Hat-Trick Wishlist

Glenn McGrath (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath is arguably the best cricketer to have graced the game and his international records speak volumes of his prowess. His ability to swing the ball with a brisk pace made him a lethal bowler and hence, he pierced the defences of many prominent batsmen in his illustrious career. Taking a hat-trick in international cricket is certainly a dream for many bowlers and McGrath achieved against West Indies in 2000. However, the legendary cricketer recently revealed his wish-list of hat-trick and he certainly picked three of the greatest batsmen ever. Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Rahul Dravid are the three batsmen, McGrath dreamt of dismissing in consecutive deliveries. Pat Cummins the Most Complete Bowler in the World, Says Glenn McGrath.

“The hattrick wishlist would be Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid,” said the three-time World Cup winner while talking to EspnCricinfo. Interestingly, Lara has been a part of McGrath’s hat-trick in 2000 while he has dismissed Tendulkar and Dravid on various occasions. With 34357 runs, Sachin Tendulkar is currently the highest run-scorer in international cricket while Brian Lara holds the record of registering the highest individual score (400*) in the longest format of the game. Speaking of ‘The Wall,’ the right-handed batsman has faced the most number of deliveries (31258) in Test cricket.

Further in the conversation, McGrath was asked about the one weapon which he didn’t had in his arsenal. To which, he cheekily replied: “bowling at 100 mph.” The Piegon also went on to claim that the fast bowlers work harder in comparison of spinners, batsmen or wicket-keepers. . The legendary seamer also went on to claim that pacers work a lot harder than the batsmen in the sport of cricket. “Fast bowlers are better blokes, work harder and batsmen expect everything,” he added.

The legendary fast bowler bid adieu to the gentleman’s game back after the conclusion of ICC Cricket World Cup 2007 but not before scalping 949 wickets in international cricket which are highest for any pacer and fourth-highest for any bowler.