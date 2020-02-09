Sachin Tendulkar Faces an Over Against Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland During Bushfire Cricket Bash, Fans Love to See 'God of Cricket' Back in Action

Sachin Tendulkar in Action (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Dreams of many cricket fans around the World came true when the legendary Sachin Tendulkar came out to bat during the Bushfire Cricket Bash at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Tendulkar, who is the coach of Ponting’s XI in the fund-raising game was challenged by Ellyse Perry to come out of retirement in order to face an over against her. Well, the talismanic batsman accepted the challenge and came out to bat against her and Annabel Sutherland during the innings break of the match. He scored a boundary off the first ball and the whole stadium erupted in joy. The fans went berserk on Twitter and expressed their delight of watching the star batsman in action again. Watch: How Sachin Tendulkar Faced Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland.

Perry, who is touted to be one of the best bowlers in the modern-era, bowled the first four deliveries against the highest-run scorer of International cricket. Well, Tendulkar showed no signs of rustiness whatsoever as he smashed Perry for a four in the first ball. Two runs were accumulated from the second ball which the third and fourth ball were dots. The last two deliveries, which were bowled by Annabel Sutherland, gave nostalgia to the fans as the Master Blaster played his vintage cover drive and signature straight drive. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted on seeing Tendulkar back on the field. Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar Captured During Bushfire Cricket Bash.

Life Is Good Again 😍😍 Happiness is Sachin Tendulkar ❤#BushfireCricketBash #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/fuKEBBx6PK — Sachin🇮🇳 Tendulkar FC CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) February 9, 2020

The love and respect for this man always remains stronger in our heart.. Thank you Sachin for helping a great cause 😍#BushfireCricketBash pic.twitter.com/NivEMGuuBV — Jameshubert  (@ImJames_) February 9, 2020

Looks Like My Childhood Days Are Back 😊🥰@sachin_rt @BrianLara @RickyPonting #BushfireCricketBash Thank You Legends For Comeback To Entertains Us🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/9dHjHeC1DD — Richesh K Desai 🇮🇳 (@ImRichie23) February 9, 2020

His presence on field makes us go crazy Sachin Sachin For Australian Bushfire Relief #BushfireCricketBash pic.twitter.com/Jqp7vPYeU9 — Arisetty Prasad (@PrasadAGVR) February 9, 2020

Speaking of the match between Ponting’s XI and Gilchrist’s XI, the former team came out bat first in the first innings. Courtesy some fantastic knocks by skipper Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara, they posted 104 runs in the first innings. In reply, Gilchrist’s side tried to make a fightback but fell one run short of the target.