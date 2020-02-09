Sachin Tendulkar Comes Out to Face Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland During the Innings Break of Bushfire Cricket Bash (Watch Video)

Sachin Tendulkar In Action (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar accepted the challenge to face one over against Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland during the innings break of the Bushfire Cricket Bash. Well, the Master Blaster looked in no rustiness whatsoever as he played some brilliant shorts against the right-arm pacer at the Junction Oval in Melbourne and enthralled the crowd. Tendulkar scored a boundary on the first ball and took a two off the second. The next two deliveries were dots and then Sutherland came out to bowl the final two deliveries. The fans got to see the vintage cover drive from the Master Blaster on the penultimate ball and he displayed his signature straight drive too on the last ball. Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar Caught on Camera During Bushfire Cricket Bash.

Well, Ellyse Perry is touted to be one of the best bowlers in women's cricket in the modern era and her numbers speak for themselves. However, the highest-run scorer in International cricket played brilliantly against her and enthralled the fans with his sensational shots. After a boundary and a two in the first two balls, he also played a sweet leg-glance and a straight drive too. Nevertheless, Perry also managed to bowl two dot balls against Tendulkar and she’ll be delighted by that. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the over fared.

Ellyse Perry bowls 🏏 Sachin Tendulkar bats This is what dreams are made of 🤩pic.twitter.com/WksKd50ks1 — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2020

The first ball Sachin Tendulkar has faced for five and a half years out in the middle, delivered by @EllysePerry 💪 pic.twitter.com/HqFVgdap7M — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 9, 2020

The charity match is being played between Ponting’s XI and Gilchrist’s XI at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The match followed the Australia Women’s T20I match against England, which the former team won by 16 runs. Perry was the also the part of Australian line-up in that game.